Corporate Deal

IFM Net Zero Infrastructure Fund has agreed to acquire a majority interest in renewable gas developer, owner and operator GreenGasUSA. The transaction, announced Jan. 31, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Melbourne, Australia-based IFM is advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that includes partners Eli Hunt and Martha Kammoun. Counsel information for GreenGasUSA, which is based in Charleston, South Carolina, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

February 02, 2023, 8:48 AM