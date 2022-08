Corporate Deal

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is acting as US lender side counsel in connection with building product manufacturer Argos North America Corp.'s 5-year term credit agreement for $750 Million. Creditors include BNP Paribas Securities Corp., JPMorgan Chase Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and The Bank of Nova Scotia. The Skadden Arps team includes partner Alejandro Gonzalez Lazzeri. Counsel information for Argos North America was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

August 26, 2022, 8:34 AM