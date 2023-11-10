Corporate Deal

TransDigm Group Inc. announced that it has agreed to acquire the electron device business of Communications & Power Industries, a TJC LP portfolio company, for approximately $1.4 billion. The transaction, announced Nov. 9, is expected to close by the end of TransDigm's third fiscal quarter of 2024. Cleveland-based TransDigm Group was advised by Baker & Hostetler. Communications & Power was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Andrew Arons and Ned Schultheis.

November 10, 2023, 10:26 AM

