Corporate Deal

APRINOIA Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease, is going public via SPAC merger with Ross Acquisition Corp II. As a result of the merger, APRINOIA will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post transaction equity value of approximately $280 million. The transaction, announced Jan. 18, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. APRINOIA, which is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was represented by Cooley. The SPAC was advised by Jones Day and White & Case. The Jones Day team was led by partners Joel May and Robert Profusek.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 19, 2023, 1:48 PM