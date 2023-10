Corporate Deal

CoStar Group Inc., a provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics, has agreed to acquire OnTheMarket for 100 million sterling pounds ($121 million). Washington D.C.-based CoStar Group was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Richard Butterwick and Sam Newhouse. Counsel information for London-based OnTheMarket was not immediately available.

Technology

October 20, 2023, 12:38 PM

nature of claim: /