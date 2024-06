Corporate Deal

Tavia Acquisition Corp., a blank check company targeting energy transition, registered with the SEC on June 17 for a $175 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Greenberg Traurig partners Alan Annex and Jason Simon. The underwriters, led by EarlyBirdCapital Inc., are represented by Graubard Miller partner David A. Miller.

Energy

June 18, 2024, 9:46 AM

nature of claim: /