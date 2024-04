Corporate Deal

Milbank has guided the initial purchasers in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $600 million. The issuance was announced April 17 by Columbia, Missouri-based construction equipment rental fleet provider EquipmentShare.com. The Milbank team included partners Bijan Ganji, Jonathon Jackson and Andrew Walker. The notes come due 2032.

Construction & Engineering

April 23, 2024, 9:59 AM

nature of claim: /