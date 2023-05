Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright advised the executive and supervisory boards of construction machinery manufacturer BAUER AG on the mandatory offer and delisting offer of SD Thesaurus GmbH and the planned revocation of the admission of the shares to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Norton Rose team was led by partner Benedikt Gillessen. Counsel information was not immediately available for Munich, Germany-based SD Thesaurus.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 26, 2023, 4:01 PM

