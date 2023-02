Corporate Deal

Gedeon Richter plc has acquired women's health care products distributor OC Distributors Ltd. from shareholders of Consilient Health for 32.5 million pounds ($39 million). Budapest, Hungary-based Gedeon Richter was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Geoffrey Burgess. Counsel information for OC Distributors Ltd. was not immediately available.

Health Care

February 08, 2023, 8:02 AM