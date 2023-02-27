Corporate Deal

Nuvini Holdings Ltd., a B2B software company, is going public via SPAC merger with Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Nuvini will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $312 million. The transaction, announced Feb. 27, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. The SPAC was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Drew Capurro and Ryan Maierson. Machado Meyer and Maples and Calder served as the SPAC's Brazilian and Cayman legal counsel, respectively. Sao Paulo-based Nuvini was advised by Mayer Brown. Nuvini was also represented by Tauil & Chequer Advogados and Carey Olsen Cayman on Brazilian and Cayman legal matters, respectively.

Technology

February 27, 2023, 6:29 PM