Corporate Deal

Nautic Partners has agreed to acquire health care company Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. for an enterprise value of approximately $570 million. Providence, Rhode Island-based Nautic Partners was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners David Feirstein, Mike Sartor and Patrick Salvo. Tabula Rasa, which is based in Moorestown, New Jersey, was represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Robert I. Townsend III and Andrew C. Elken. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Goldman Sachs Group, which acted as financial adviser to Tabula Rasa. The Sullivan & Cromwell team included partner Matthew G. Hurd.

Digital Health

August 08, 2023, 8:50 AM

