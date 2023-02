Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis is advising the special committee of the board of directors of MSC Industrial Supply Co. in connection with a proposal from its controlling shareholders to eliminate the current dual-class share structure and exchange its high-voting class B shares for class A shares. The Kirkland team is led by corporate partners Jonathan Davis, Lukas Richards and Daniel Wolf.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 07, 2023, 7:49 AM