JP Outfitters Inc., apparel, footwear and accessory company, filed with the SEC on April 21 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Cincinnati-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Kaufman & Canoles partners Anthony Basch and Britton Williston. The underwriters, led by Aegis Capital Corp., are represented by Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference partners Darrin Ocasio and Gregory Sichenzia.

April 24, 2023, 7:35 AM

