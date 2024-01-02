Corporate Deal

American Electric Power has agreed to sell its 50 percent interest in New Mexico Renewable Development to Exus North America Holdings for approximately $230 million in a deal guided by Foley & Lardner and Norton Rose Fulbright. The transaction, announced Dec. 26, is expected to close in Feb. 2024. Columbus, Ohio-based American Electric was represented by Foley & Lardner. Exus North America, which is based in Pittsburgh, was advised by Norton Rose. The team was led by partners Douglas Fried and Sameer Ghaznavi.

January 02, 2024, 10:39 AM

