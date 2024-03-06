Corporate Deal

Cadence Design Systems has agreed to acquire BETA CAE Systems International AG, a car and jet engine engineering simulation provider, for approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction, announced March 5, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. San Francisco-based Cadence Design was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Mark Bekheit and Emily Cridland. Counsel information for BETA CAE, which is based in Lucerne, Switzerland, was not immediately available.

