Norton Rose Fulbright guided the Victorian government on the orderly closure of the brown coal-fired thermal power station Loy Yang A in Victoria, Australia. The plant, which is operated by AGL Energy, will remain available to operate until mid-2035. The Norton Rose team was led by partners Martin Irwin and Stephen Natoli.

August 24, 2023, 5:12 PM

