Ellington Financial Inc., a real estate investment trust, has agreed to acquire Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Ellington Financial, which is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut, was advised by a Vinson & Elkins led by partners Stancell Haigwood and Daniel LeBey. Arlington Asset was represented by Hunton Andrews Kurth.

May 31, 2023, 11:03 AM

