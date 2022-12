Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin advised Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. in its acquisition of the Emtek and Schaub luxury door and cabinet hardware business and the U.S. and Canadian Yale and August residential smart home locks business from ASSA ABLOY Inc. for $800 million. The Sidley Austin team was led by partners Chris E. Abbinante and Jonathan Blackburn.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 05, 2022, 12:56 PM