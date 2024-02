Corporate Deal

Air Products & Chemicals was counseled by Covington & Burling in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $2.5 billion. Davis Polk & Wardwell advised underwriters BNP Paribas, Barclays, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, HSBC Holdings, JPMorgan Chase, Mizuho Financial Group and Standard Chartered PLC. The Davis Polk team included partners Roshni Cariello and Corey Goodman.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 12, 2024, 10:29 AM

