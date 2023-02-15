Corporate Deal

Drilling Tools International Holdings Inc., a downhole drilling tools rental provider, is going public via SPAC merger with ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Drilling Tools will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $319 million. The transaction, announced Feb. 14, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Houston-based Drilling Tools is represented by a Bracewell team including partners William Anderson, Troy Harder and Benjamin Martin. ROC Energy, which is based in Dallas, is advised by Winston & Strawn partner Michael Blankenship. Kirkland & Ellis is counseling Jefferies LLC, acting as as capital markets advisor and private placement agent to ROC Energy.

