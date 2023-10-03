Corporate Deal

Trane Technologies plc has agreed to acquire cloud-based asset management software provider Nuvolo in a deal guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Cooley. The transaction, announced Oct. 2, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dublin-based Trane Technologies was advised by a Skadden Arps team including partners Bruce Goldner, Thomas Greenberg, Alec Jarvis, Erica Schohn and David Wales. Nuvolo, which is based in Paramus, New Jersey, was represented by Cooley.

October 03, 2023, 12:19 PM

