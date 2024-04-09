Corporate Deal

Vista Equity Partners has agreed to acquire Model N, a cloud-based revenue management platform, for an all-cash consideration of approximately $1.25 billion. The transaction, announced April 8, is expected to close in mid-2024. Austin, Texas-based Vista Equity was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners David Klein, Daniel Wolf, Stuart Casillas, Ari Levi and Chelsea Darnell. Model N, which is based in San Mateo, California, was represented by Fenwick & West.

April 09, 2024, 1:46 PM

