Corporate Deal

Mobileye Global Inc., an advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving technology developer, registered with the SEC on Sept. 30 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Jerusalem-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners P. Michelle Gasaway and Gregg Noel. Sullivan & Cromwell partner John Savva represents the IPO's underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley.

Automotive

October 03, 2022, 9:27 AM