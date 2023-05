Corporate Deal

Renewable energy company Linea Energy LLC has acquired a 490 megawatt direct current solar project from Horus Energy. Financial terms were not disclosed. Linea Energy was advised by Sidley Austin. The Sidley Austin team included partner Daniel F. Allison. Horus, which is based in London, was represented by a Locke Lorde team including partner Tammi S. Niven.

Renewable Energy

May 23, 2023, 8:18 AM

