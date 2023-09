Corporate Deal

Linklaters has advised Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners in connection with its acquisition of public education infrastructure platform SBB EduCo AB from Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB for approximately 242 million Swedish krona ($22 million). The transaction, announced Sept. 24, is expected close next month. Counsel information for SBB was not immediately available.

Education

September 26, 2023

