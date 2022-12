Corporate Deal

Audax Private Equity has placed a strategic growth investment in salon suite operator and owner Salon Lofts. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Audax Private Equity was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by partner Kendrick Chow. Salon Lofts, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, was represented by a Ledbetter Wanamaker Glass team.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 01, 2022, 9:02 AM