Corporate Deal

Summit Midstream Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Summit Midstream Partners LP, announced that it has completed the sale of Bison Midstream, its gas gathering system based in North Dakota, to Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp. for $40 million in cash. Houston-based Summit was advised by a Locke Lord team led by Houston-based partners Jennie Simmons and Bill Swanstrom. Steel Reef, based in Canada, was represented by Bracewell.

Energy

September 22, 2022, 9:20 AM