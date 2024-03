Corporate Deal

Standard General LP has agreed to acquire the remaining shares of gaming company Bally's Corp. in a deal guided by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. New York-based Standard General was advised by a Fried Frank team led by partner Philip Richter. Counsel information for Bally's, which is based in Providence, Rhode Island, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 12, 2024, 12:42 PM

