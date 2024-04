Corporate Deal

Doxa SA, a specialty underwriting and distribution company, has agreed to acquire Renters Legal Liability in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. Salt Lake City-based Renters Legal Liability was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team including partners Michael Cline, Daniel Daines, David Morris and Travis Nelson. Counsel information for Doxa was not immediately available.

April 08, 2024, 11:36 AM

