Davis Polk & Wardwell has advised Citigroup Global Markets, J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., MUFG Securities Americas and U.S. Bancorp Investments in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $2.5 billion. The issuance was announced Mar. 11 by Jacksonville, Florida-based Fidelity National Information Services. The Davis Polk team included partner Derek Dostal.

March 12, 2024, 12:24 PM

