VyStar Credit Union announced its intention to merge with 121 Financial Credit Union. The transaction, announced April 20, is expected to close later this year. Financial terms were not disclosed. Jacksonville, Florida-based VyStar was advised by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. 121 Financial, based in Jacksonville, Florida, was counseled by Williams, Gautier, Gwynn, DeLoach & Kiker.

April 21, 2023, 8:38 AM

