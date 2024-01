Corporate Deal

Citi and LuminArx Capital announced the launch of Cinergy, a strategic financing vehicle in the rapidly growing private lending market. LuminArx Capital which is based in New York was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team includign partners Ellen Ching, Brian Grieve and Udi Grofman. Counsel information for Citi was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

January 19, 2024, 4:10 PM

nature of claim: /