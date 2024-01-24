Corporate Deal

H.I.G. Capital has acquired engineering and design consulting firm CHA Consulting in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. Miami-based H.I.G. was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by private equity partner Carl Marcellino. CHA Consulting, which is based in Albany, New York, was represented by a Simpson Thacher team including partners Michael Holick, Laurence Moss, Andrew Purcell and Michael Vernace.

January 24, 2024, 10:56 AM

