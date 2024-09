Corporate Deal

Indus Valley Partners has agreed to acquire alternative investment software platform IntegriDATA. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Indus Valley was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that included partners Timothy Gaffney and Sven Mickisch. IntegriDATA was represented by Finn Dixon & Herling.

Fintech

September 06, 2024, 10:36 AM