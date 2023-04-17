Corporate Deal

Beecken Petty O'Keefe & Co. (BPOC), a health care investor, has secured $425 million after announcing the close of its first continuation vehicle co-led by investment funds affiliated with Apollo S3, Blackstone Strategic Partners and Five Arrows. Chicago-based BPOC was advised by Paul Hastings and a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partners Dave Stults, Eric Fischer and Scott Lenahan. The investor group was represented by a Proskauer Rose team led by partners James Lee and Christopher Robinson.

