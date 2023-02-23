Corporate Deal

Amp Solar Group Inc. has agreed to sell renewable energy and battery storage company Amp US Primary Holdings Inc. to a consortium comprising of funds managed by Fiera Infrastructure Inc. and Palisade Infrastructure Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced Feb. 21, is expected to close in March 2023. Amp Solar is represented by Milbank. Fiera Infrastructure, which is based in New York, is advised by a DLA Piper team led by partner Vanessa Richelle Wilson.

Renewable Energy

February 23, 2023, 10:13 AM