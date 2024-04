Corporate Deal

Eli Lilly and Co. has agreed to acquire a new injectable medicine manufacturing facility from Nexus Pharmaceuticals. Financial terms were not disclosed. Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Nexus Pharmaceuticals, which is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois, was represented by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including corporate partners Matthew G. Hurd and Bradley S. King.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 23, 2024, 10:36 AM

