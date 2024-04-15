Corporate Deal

Hotel101 Global Pte., a hotel property technology operator, is going public via SPAC merger with JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Hotel101 will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $2.3 billion. The transaction, announced April 8, is expected to close during the second half of 2024. Singapore-based Hotel101 was represented by a Milbank team led by partner James Grandolfo. JVSPAC was advised by Loeb & Loeb and DaHui Lawyers.

