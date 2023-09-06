Corporate Deal

PracticeTek, together with its majority owner Lightyear Capital, and practice management and electronic health records platform Integrative Practice Solutions Inc. have merged in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. Financial terms were not disclosed. Knoxville, Tennessee-based PracticeTek was counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Greenberg Traurig. The Davis Polk team included partner Michael Davis. Integrative Practice Solutions, which is based in Tampa, Florida, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

Technology

September 06, 2023, 9:34 AM

nature of claim: /