Corporate Deal

Aon Plc was counseled by Matheson; Sidley Austin; and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in a debt offering valued at $750 million. Davis Polk & Wardwell advised underwriters BofA Securities, HSBC Holdings and Morgan Stanley. The Davis Polk team included partners Shane Tintle and Mario Verdolini. The notes come due 2033.

Banking & Financial Services

March 02, 2023, 8:36 AM