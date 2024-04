Corporate Deal

Smart grid platform GridBeyond has secured $52 million in a Series C funding round led by Alantra’s Energy Transition Fund, Klima, with participation from ABB, Act Venture Capital, Energy Impact Partners and others. Ireland-based GridBeyond was advised by Byrne Wallace LLP. Alantra was represented by Mason Hayes Curran.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 16, 2024

