CaliberCos Inc., an alternative asset manager, filed with the SEC on Sept. 29 for a $9 million IPO. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Manatt, Phelps & Phillips partners Veronica Lah and Thomas Poletti. The underwriters, led by Revere Securities LLC, are represented by Bevilacqua PLLC.

September 30, 2022, 7:59 AM