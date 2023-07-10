Corporate Deal

Monster Beverage has agreed to acquire substantially all of Bang Energy's assets from Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bang Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Oct. 2022. Coronado, California-based Monster Beverage was advised by Akerman and Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones. Bang Energy was represented by Berger Singerman LLP and a Latham & Watkins team led by New York-based partners Stelios Saffos, Peter Sluka and Daniel Mun.

July 10, 2023, 7:53 AM

