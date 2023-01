Corporate Deal

Blue Point Capital Partners together with its portfolio company, Next Level Apparel, have acquired sports wear and causal wear designer and manufacturer Stedman GmbH. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cleveland-based Blue Point was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Ivo Posluschny. Counsel information for Stedman GmbH, which is based in Aachen, Germany, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 10, 2023, 7:35 AM