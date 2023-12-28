Corporate Deal

Blaize Inc., a provider of purpose-built, AI-enabled edge computing solutions, is going public via SPAC merger with BurTech Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Blaize will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $894 million. Blaize, which is based in El Dorado Hills, California, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Ryan Lynch, Ryan Maierson and Brian Patterson. The SPAC was advised by Norton Rose Fulbright.

Technology

December 28, 2023, 2:56 PM

nature of claim: /