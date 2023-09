Corporate Deal

Mercialys, a real estate operations company, has agreed to acquire a 30 percent capital interest in the portfolio management company of Imocom Partners for 7 million euros ($7.5 million). Paris-based Mercialys was advised by Lacourte Raquin Tatar. Imocom Partners, which is also based in Paris, was represented by a Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner team.

Business Services

September 13, 2023, 9:31 AM

