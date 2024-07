Corporate Deal

Hogan Lovells has guided Kommunalkredit Austria AG in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at 100 million euros ($108 million). The issuance was announced July 3 by Saarbrucken, Germany-based Greencells Group. The Hogan Lovells team was led by partner Dr. Carla Luh.

Banking & Financial Services

July 08, 2024, 2:22 PM