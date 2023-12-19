Corporate Deal

Ebix Inc., an insurance industry on-demand software provider, and certain of its U.S. affiliates have filed for Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. Concurrently, Ebix has entered a stalking horse agreement to sell its North American Life and Annuity assets to Zinnia, an Eldridge business. Financial terms were not disclosed. Atlanta-based Ebix was advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Thomas R. Califano and Rakhee Patel. Mayer Brown and Milbank acted as counsel to the lenders.

Business Services

December 19, 2023, 10:04 AM

