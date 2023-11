Corporate Deal

International Design Group SpA was counseled by Latham & Watkins in a debt offering valued at 425 million euros ($465 million). The Latham & Watkins team was led by Milan-based corporate partners Jeff Lawlis and Paolo Bernasconi. Underwriters for the issuance were counseled by Milbank. The Milbank team included partners Apostolos Gkoutzinis, Rebecca Marques, Suhrud Mehta, Randy Nahl and Andrew Walker.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 27, 2023, 10:47 AM

