Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. has acquired Varsity Brands from Bain Capital and Charlesbank. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based KKR was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The team was led by New York-based Partners Ravi Purushotham, Marni Lerner and Johanna Mayer. Varsity Brands was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Matthew O’Brien, Laura Steinke and Valentine Bleichert.

Banking & Financial Services

August 27, 2024, 11:43 AM